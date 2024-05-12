Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

