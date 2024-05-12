Canoe Financial LP Sells 49,051 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,051 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 0.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.43% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $116,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

