Canoe Financial LP Reduces Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034,944 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after buying an additional 388,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after acquiring an additional 462,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.