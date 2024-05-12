Canoe Financial LP Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 546,810 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

