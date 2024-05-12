Canoe Financial LP Has $51.32 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canoe Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,183 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cameco worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

