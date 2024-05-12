Canoe Financial LP Has $2.37 Billion Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 5.9% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $2,367,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,436,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,798 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 78.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 703,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after acquiring an additional 308,479 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 79.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 622,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 276,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,316,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,558,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

