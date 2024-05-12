Canoe Financial LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Canoe Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after buying an additional 1,164,478 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $88,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 718,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

NYSE ERF opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

