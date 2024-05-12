Canoe Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $69,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Up 4.9 %

RBA opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

