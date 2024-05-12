Canoe Financial LP Acquires New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.05% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EQT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

