Canoe Financial LP Acquires 871,535 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 871,535 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.5% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.14% of General Electric worth $190,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,384,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Electric by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 102,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 276,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after buying an additional 266,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

GE stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $78.17 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.96.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

