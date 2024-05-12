Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$10.19. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.71.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

