Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.