Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8,401.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.62% of Canadian National Railway worth $503,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

