Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1,614.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

CM opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.