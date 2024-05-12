Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.40.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences
In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 76.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 202,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
