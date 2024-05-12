Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $28.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Toast by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

