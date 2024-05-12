Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Community Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $792.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,401 shares in the company, valued at $565,671.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,602 shares of company stock valued at $102,359. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

