Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,433 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.