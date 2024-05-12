Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TD stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
