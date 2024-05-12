Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
RSP stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.65.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
