Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

