Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $388,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10,524.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Trading Up 1.1 %

PII opened at $87.60 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.