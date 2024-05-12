Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,143 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

