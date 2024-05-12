Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $102,213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 938.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,345,000 after purchasing an additional 942,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 908,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,762,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

