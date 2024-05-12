CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.45.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $428.33 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $432.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

