BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $17,295,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.53. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.