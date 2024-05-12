Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,942,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,718. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.