Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. 1,779,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.