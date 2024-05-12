Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 590 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.61 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.