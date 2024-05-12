Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,013 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.27. 4,816,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561,455. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.