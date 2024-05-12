Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Express by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 887,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $166,292,000 after buying an additional 392,269 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $242.30. 2,590,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $243.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

