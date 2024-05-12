Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AES by 114.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after buying an additional 1,426,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of AES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. 8,198,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

