BTIG Research Raises Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $14.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RANI opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.