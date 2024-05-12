Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 227,319 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $54,942,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,605,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,241. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

