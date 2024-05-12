Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNRE opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNRE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the third quarter worth $138,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Further Reading

