Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$4.93

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Insiders have bought a total of 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.35.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2200474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

