Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 14.8 %
NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.65. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.
About Brenmiller Energy
