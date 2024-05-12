Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.65. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

