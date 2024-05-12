BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on May 30th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,574. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

