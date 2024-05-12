BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,031 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $51,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $166.11. 3,425,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

