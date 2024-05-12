BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,973 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $52,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,363,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.81.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,310.49. 212,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $768.05 and a twelve month high of $1,330.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,090.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

