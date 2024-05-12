BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,646 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Welltower were worth $48,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $98.83. 1,763,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,846. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.