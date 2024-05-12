BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 78,800 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $53,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

