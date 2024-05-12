BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 29.88 and last traded at 29.88. Approximately 42,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 72,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.97.
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of 28.22.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.