Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 14th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.