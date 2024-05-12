Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Up 45.6% in April

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BDCO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.40. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 7.83%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.