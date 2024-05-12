Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Raised to $3.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.65 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $725.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,242.88%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $244,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

