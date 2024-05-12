Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.27. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 19,508 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
