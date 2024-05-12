Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.27. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 19,508 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

