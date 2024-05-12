BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
BST opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.96.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.