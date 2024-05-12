BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BST opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

