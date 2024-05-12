BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

