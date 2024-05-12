BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

